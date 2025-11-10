Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 56.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. Quanterix updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Quanterix Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 408,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,598. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $237.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QTRX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanterix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Quanterix by 1,625.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 767,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 723,295 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,236,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,175,000 after purchasing an additional 521,639 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the second quarter worth about $2,954,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,647,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after acquiring an additional 118,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 140.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 81,651 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

