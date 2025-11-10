Susquehanna Cuts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $75.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.41. 9,806,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,703,098. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $77.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.44%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,584,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,266,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,127,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after acquiring an additional 92,962 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,630,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,087,000 after acquiring an additional 152,434 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

