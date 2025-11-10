Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading 4.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% during trading on Monday after Leerink Partners upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Leerink Partners now has a $1,104.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $886.00. Eli Lilly and Company traded as high as $981.99 and last traded at $965.68. Approximately 5,538,706 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 4,067,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $924.37.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.89.

In other news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,331,504. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders bought 4,314 shares of company stock worth $2,766,929 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.0% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Cvfg LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.3% during the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $912.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $799.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $775.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

