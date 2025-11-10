Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Stock Price

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of XRX traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,889,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Xerox has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $9.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.38. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 21.24%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Xerox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 110.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 137.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 331.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

