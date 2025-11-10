Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TERN) recently:

11/4/2025 – Terns Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

11/4/2025 – Terns Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Terns Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Terns Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Terns Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Terns Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

10/25/2025 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2025 – Terns Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/23/2025 – Terns Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $20.00 to $15.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

10/22/2025 – Terns Pharmaceuticals was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

10/22/2025 – Terns Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Terns Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Terns Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Terns Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/17/2025 – Terns Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2025 – Terns Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 24,520 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $441,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

