Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Up 1.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Erste Group Bank upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $72.50 and last traded at $72.09. 21,517,863 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 20,639,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.07.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,197.25. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Postrock Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Postrock Partners LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,379 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.