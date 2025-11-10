Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CEPU. Citigroup initiated coverage on Central Puerto in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Central Puerto in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Puerto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Central Puerto Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of CEPU stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.73. 326,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,910. Central Puerto has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 21.30%.The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Puerto will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Puerto

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ping Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Central Puerto during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the first quarter worth $170,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Central Puerto by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 125,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 1st quarter worth $1,996,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

