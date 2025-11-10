Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KMT has been the topic of several other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kennametal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kennametal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NYSE KMT traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,589. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $497.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.68 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Kennametal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 557.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 66,025 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,949,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kennametal by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,077,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after buying an additional 83,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

