Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 4.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Weiss Ratings upgraded the stock from a sell (d+) rating to a hold (c) rating. The stock traded as high as $248.90 and last traded at $243.98. 43,091,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 49,816,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.54.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital set a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Dbs Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,416,785.98. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $397.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.34 and a 200 day moving average of $159.34.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

