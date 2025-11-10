Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 337.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMEA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. D. Boral Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Biomea Fusion from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

NASDAQ BMEA remained flat at $1.37 on Monday. 900,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,033. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEA. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 8,058.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 16,681 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 398.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 594,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 474,862 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

