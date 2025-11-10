Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Issues Earnings Results

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a negative return on equity of 52.41% and a negative net margin of 6.90%. Guardian Pharmacy Services updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE GRDN traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.76. 504,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,949. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 0.96. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $30.39.

Get Guardian Pharmacy Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardian Pharmacy Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRDN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardian Pharmacy Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Pharmacy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Pharmacy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.