Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08, Zacks reports. Identiv had a net margin of 308.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. Identiv updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Identiv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 85,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,162. Identiv has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $4.29. The stock has a market cap of $90.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50.

Get Identiv alerts:

Institutional Trading of Identiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Identiv by 56.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 27.6% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 373,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 80,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at about $1,979,000. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on INVE. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Identiv from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Identiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

View Our Latest Report on INVE

About Identiv

(Get Free Report)

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.