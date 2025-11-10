Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Getty Images had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 12.19%.

Getty Images Trading Down 3.1%

NYSE:GETY traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,479. Getty Images has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $711.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Getty Images from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark lowered shares of Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.85 price target (down previously from $2.05) on shares of Getty Images in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Getty Images news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 25,555 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $53,921.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 131,348 shares in the company, valued at $277,144.28. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $66,888.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,246,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,874.08. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,752,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,355. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Getty Images by 43.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,434,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 742,008 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Getty Images by 1,201.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 254,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Getty Images by 14.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 228,532 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter worth about $141,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

