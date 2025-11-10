Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45, Zacks reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 37.90%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCSF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.92. 405,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $903.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 12.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 402.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 48,561 shares during the period.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

