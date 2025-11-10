Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prothena from $15.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.78.

Prothena stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 673,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,284. Prothena has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $566.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.09.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 62.17% and a negative net margin of 2,929.30%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Prothena will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter worth $126,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Prothena by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 29.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

