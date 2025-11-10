Citizens Jmp Cuts Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $21.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citizens Jmp from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $9.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $9.73. 13,349,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,144,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.45. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $28.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 774.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Chase acquired 100,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 134,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,970.79. This trade represents a 288.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $32,517.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,523.08. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 39.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 114,900.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.