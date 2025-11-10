Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OMDA. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Omada Health in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Omada Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Baird R W upgraded Omada Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Omada Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Omada Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

OMDA stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. 812,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,119. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.70. Omada Health has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $28.40.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.17 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMDA. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Omada Health in the third quarter valued at $76,161,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omada Health in the second quarter worth about $44,402,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Omada Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,948,000. BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in Omada Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,639,000. Finally, Sanofi bought a new position in shares of Omada Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,606,000.

Omada’s mission is to bend the curve. Our hope is that, one day, tomorrow’s epidemiologists will notice a bend in disease curves, wonder what might be happening, and conclude that part of that impact has been Omada. As part of that mission, we strive to inspire and enable people to make lasting health changes on their own terms.

