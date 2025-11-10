American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.5850, with a volume of 27460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AII. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on American Integrity Insurance Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Integrity Insurance Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a market cap of $496.74 million and a PE ratio of 6.70.

American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AII. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Integrity Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in American Integrity Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in American Integrity Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,790,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000.

We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida.

