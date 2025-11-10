Insig AI (LON:INSG) Trading 15.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 29.18 and last traded at GBX 29.18. 251,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 322,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.31.

Insig AI Stock Up 15.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.90. The company has a market cap of £36.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of -0.57.

Insig AI (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 19th. The company reported GBX (4.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Insig AI had a negative return on equity of 185.09% and a negative net margin of 4,307.68%.

Insig AI Company Profile

Catena Group Plc is an AIM listed data science and machine learning company focused on providing solutions to the asset management industry.

