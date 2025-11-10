Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust (LON:AWEM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc (LON:AWEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 150 and last traded at GBX 149.79, with a volume of 36234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.48.

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a market capitalization of £57.61 million and a P/E ratio of 16.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 144.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 133.48.

About Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc is a new UK investment trust seeking to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in quoted securities that provide exposure to global Emerging Markets.

