Capital Metals (LON:CMET) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.80 and last traded at GBX 5.56, with a volume of 9054312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50.
Capital Metals Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £27.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.40.
About Capital Metals
Capital Metals is a UK company listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: CMET). We are developing the Taprobane Minerals Project in Sri Lanka, approximately 220km east of Colombo, containing industrial minerals including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and garnet. The Project is one of the highest-grade mineral sands projects globally, with potential for further grade and resource expansion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Metals
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Monday.com Opens Generational Opportunity With Manic Sell-Off
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- An Earnings Win With a Stock Slump: What’s Happening With D-Wave?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.