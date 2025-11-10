Capital Metals (LON:CMET) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.80 and last traded at GBX 5.56, with a volume of 9054312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50.

Capital Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £27.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.40.

About Capital Metals

Capital Metals is a UK company listed on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: CMET). We are developing the Taprobane Minerals Project in Sri Lanka, approximately 220km east of Colombo, containing industrial minerals including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and garnet. The Project is one of the highest-grade mineral sands projects globally, with potential for further grade and resource expansion.

