Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Time to Sell?

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.74. 120,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 366% from the average session volume of 25,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$1.10 to C$0.85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.85.

The stock has a market cap of C$25.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.87.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada based open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT Properties consist of office properties that are used for the rental of office space leased to corporate clients in urban areas. Its properties portfolio includes office rental properties located in France and Germany.

