ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$63.75 and last traded at C$63.75, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.50.

ATCO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.67.

About ATCO

Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other.

