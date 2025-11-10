Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,700,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 764,343 shares.The stock last traded at $32.9950 and had previously closed at $32.89.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oceanside Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Nebraska grew its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

