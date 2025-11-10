Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Trading Down 7.9% – Should You Sell?

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.9050. Approximately 1,139,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,045,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on Rezolute from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rezolute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rezolute

Rezolute Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $904.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rezolute, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rezolute

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rezolute by 9.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 605,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 50,163 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rezolute by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 162,216 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Rezolute by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rezolute

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.