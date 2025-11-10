GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading 23.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 23.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.96 and last traded at C$2.93. Approximately 2,757,006 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 849,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

GoGold Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at GoGold Resources

In other news, insider Glenn Jessome sold 55,000 shares of GoGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$143,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 773,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,010,073. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,414. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc is a Canadian-based company engaged in the business of exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. It operates in two segments: Mexico, which accounts for the majority of revenue; and Canada. Its Mexico segment consists of the Parral project and the Los Ricos project.

