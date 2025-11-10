Leerink Partners Cuts uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target to $60.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Leerink Partners from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Leerink Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 129.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on uniQure from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of QURE stock traded down $1.64 on Monday, reaching $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,137,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,551. uniQure has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.59.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.53). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 1,010.74% and a negative net margin of 1,387.98%.The business had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 million. Analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 217,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,975,150. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 38,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $1,177,495.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,119.26. This trade represents a 65.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,126 shares of company stock valued at $11,505,677. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in uniQure in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of uniQure by 509.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in uniQure by 358.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in uniQure in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in uniQure in the second quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Articles

