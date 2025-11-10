Insider Selling: McKesson (NYSE:MCK) CAO Sells 329 Shares of Stock

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) CAO Napoleon Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares in the company, valued at $282,614.64. The trade was a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $6.97 on Monday, reaching $858.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,747. McKesson Corporation has a 52-week low of $558.13 and a 52-week high of $867.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $757.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $724.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The firm had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,186,000 after acquiring an additional 232,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,065,000 after buying an additional 112,224 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in McKesson by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,268,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,956,000 after buying an additional 1,362,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,346,661,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $887.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

