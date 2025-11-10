ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.010-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.9 million-$34.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.1 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.050-0.060 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONTF shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON24 has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

ON24 Stock Up 1.3%

Insider Buying and Selling at ON24

NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.01. 151,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,426. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. ON24 has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 4,608 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $25,436.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 737,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,279.76. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 32,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $174,906.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,591,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,575,849.55. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 157,441 shares of company stock worth $864,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON24 by 13.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 102,396 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ON24 by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 593,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 74,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in ON24 by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 97.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

See Also

