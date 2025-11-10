Critical Comparison: SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) vs. PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ)

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) and PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and PostRock Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy 51.77% 10.05% 7.96% PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Energy and PostRock Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $155.93 million 3.02 $62.99 million $1.78 7.19 PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SandRidge Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PostRock Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 79.2% of PostRock Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SandRidge Energy and PostRock Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 PostRock Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given PostRock Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PostRock Energy is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Volatility & Risk

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PostRock Energy has a beta of -9.07, suggesting that its share price is 1,007% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats PostRock Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About PostRock Energy

PostRock Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Cherokee Basin project in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma. The firm also owns and operates minor oil and gas producing properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in July 2009 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

