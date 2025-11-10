Financial Analysis: HRSoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM) versus Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

HRSoft (OTCMKTS:WSTM – Get Free Report) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HRSoft and Synchronoss Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get HRSoft alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HRSoft 0 0 0 0 0.00 Synchronoss Technologies 1 1 1 1 2.50

Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.08%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than HRSoft.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HRSoft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies $173.59 million 0.37 $6.17 million ($1.02) -5.42

This table compares HRSoft and Synchronoss Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Synchronoss Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than HRSoft.

Profitability

This table compares HRSoft and Synchronoss Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HRSoft N/A N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies -5.69% 24.44% 3.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of HRSoft shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats HRSoft on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HRSoft

(Get Free Report)

HRsoft, Inc. provides compensation planning and total rewards software. Its cloud based SaaS solutions simplify and automate the entire compensation process. The company offers TALENTview Management System, a suite of talent management software solutions for manager effectiveness and business results. It provides COMPview, a compensation management software system that automates, streamlines, and simplifies complex compensation planning by giving managers a decision support tool to help optimize budget allocations, increase accuracy, and align compensation decisions within organizational guidelines. The company also offers REWARDview, an online employee communication portal that gives a proactive year-round, strategic tool to engage and retain employees by providing a better understanding of the full value of their compensation package, including salary, benefits, equity, and more. In addition, it provides STAYview, a cloud-based stay interview system that provides line managers a strategic tool to conduct structured one-on-one conversations with their team; PERFORMview, a cloud-based software, which streamlines and simplifies the performance review process; CONTENTview, a cloud-based employee portal that offers self-service access to online HR content; and RECRUITview, a cloud-based strategic recruiting software that automates, optimizes, and centralizes various recruitment efforts. The company was formerly known as Workstream, Inc. and changed its name to HRsoft, Inc. in March 2014. HRsoft, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

About Synchronoss Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content. It also provides Synchronoss' Messaging platform comprising advanced messaging platform and email suites; and OnboardX products, including mobile content transfer solution that offers wireless transfer of content from one mobile smart device to another in a carrier retail location or at home/work, etc., as well as out of box experience solution, a device setup solution that assists customers in setting up the features of new device, such as Wi-Fi, email, social network accounts and voicemail, prompting restoration of content, and enrollment in a cloud service. In addition, the company provides NetworkX products comprising spatialNX, an enterprise-wide access to network information, including physical location, specifications, attributes, connectivity, and capacity for every plant asset; ConnectNX, a system that eliminates manual handling of service orders and manages the full order lifecycle between customer and supplier through automation and rules-based validation; and ExpenseNX, a financial analytics platform. Further, it offers professional services, such as consulting, installation and deployment, configuration, systems integration, and support services; and software development and customization services. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for HRSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HRSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.