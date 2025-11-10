Head to Head Contrast: NAMI (NASDAQ:NAMI) & Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

NAMI (NASDAQ:NAMI – Get Free Report) and Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NAMI and Amprius Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NAMI N/A N/A N/A Amprius Technologies -53.16% -38.85% -23.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NAMI and Amprius Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NAMI $55.68 million 0.94 $2.78 million N/A N/A Amprius Technologies $24.17 million 70.12 -$44.67 million ($0.26) -52.12

NAMI has higher revenue and earnings than Amprius Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Amprius Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NAMI and Amprius Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NAMI 1 0 0 0 1.00 Amprius Technologies 1 0 8 0 2.78

Amprius Technologies has a consensus target price of $14.29, suggesting a potential upside of 5.43%. Given Amprius Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than NAMI.

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats NAMI on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NAMI

Jinxin Technology Holding Co. engages in the provision of digital content services. The company was founded in August 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

