BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QBR.B. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$43.25 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$56.00 price objective on Quebecor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.86.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on QBR.B
Quebecor Stock Performance
Quebecor Company Profile
Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Monday.com Opens Generational Opportunity With Manic Sell-Off
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- An Earnings Win With a Stock Slump: What’s Happening With D-Wave?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Stocks Showing Relative Strength as Markets Pull Back
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.