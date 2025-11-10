BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QBR.B. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$43.25 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$56.00 price objective on Quebecor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.86.

Shares of Quebecor stock traded up C$1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$48.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. Quebecor has a one year low of C$30.02 and a one year high of C$49.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.97. The stock has a market cap of C$11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.

