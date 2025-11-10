Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target Raised to $4.50

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLLY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Holley from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Holley from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Holley from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Holley alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Holley

Holley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.63. 2,205,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,281. Holley has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $437.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.36 million. Holley had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. Holley has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Holley

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 14,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $36,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,754,834 shares in the company, valued at $70,365,213.42. This represents a 34.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Holley by 16.7% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Holley by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Holley by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Holley by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 22,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.