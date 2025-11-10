Haywood Securities Issues Positive Forecast for NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Stock Price

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Haywood Securities from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.27.

Shares of TSE NXE traded up C$0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching C$12.37. 1,509,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 1.51. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.59 and a 52-week high of C$13.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.99.

In related news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total value of C$1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,269,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,937,060. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.

