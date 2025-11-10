Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DH. Robert W. Baird set a $4.00 price objective on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 8th. William Blair raised shares of Definitive Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

Shares of DH stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $408.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.61. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.51 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 77.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. Definitive Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.240 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.060 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

