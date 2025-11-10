Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Given New C$265.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, National Bankshares set a C$237.00 target price on shares of Lassonde Industries and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$249.25.
View Our Latest Research Report on LAS.A
Lassonde Industries Stock Performance
About Lassonde Industries
Lassonde Industries Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It also acts as a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a major producer of cranberry sauces. The company operates through a single segment being the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of ready-to-drink juices and drinks; frozen juice concentrates; and specialty food products; and the importation, packaging, and marketing of selected wines from several countries of origin.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lassonde Industries
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Monday.com Opens Generational Opportunity With Manic Sell-Off
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- An Earnings Win With a Stock Slump: What’s Happening With D-Wave?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Showing Relative Strength as Markets Pull Back
Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.