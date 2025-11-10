Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Given New C$265.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$237.00 target price on shares of Lassonde Industries and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$249.25.

Shares of TSE LAS.A traded up C$10.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$225.62. 2,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of -0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$215.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$215.67. Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$170.37 and a twelve month high of C$234.00.

Lassonde Industries Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It also acts as a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a major producer of cranberry sauces. The company operates through a single segment being the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of ready-to-drink juices and drinks; frozen juice concentrates; and specialty food products; and the importation, packaging, and marketing of selected wines from several countries of origin.

