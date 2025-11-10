Citigroup Cuts Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Price Target to $24.50

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PONY. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Pony AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pony AI in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pony AI in a report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pony AI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Pony AI Stock Performance

PONY stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,685,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,687,532. Pony AI has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a PE ratio of -11.56.

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pony AI will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PONY. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pony AI during the third quarter valued at about $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pony AI by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62,748 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pony AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,614,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pony AI during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pony AI by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

