WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WSC. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WillScot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on WillScot in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on WillScot from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on WillScot from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,993,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. WillScot has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $566.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.52 million. WillScot had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 9.64%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. WillScot has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WillScot will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $541,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 54,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,955.94. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WillScot by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot by 22.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 4.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 8.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 3.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

