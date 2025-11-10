Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 19.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LYFT. Roth Capital set a $25.00 target price on Lyft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lyft from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lyft from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

LYFT traded up $1.66 on Monday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 36,675,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,805,730. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. Lyft has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.36.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). Lyft had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Erin Brewer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 525,759 shares in the company, valued at $9,064,085.16. The trade was a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Catherine Llewellyn sold 14,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $292,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 835,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,715,640. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,686. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,009,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $378,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205,143 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $130,434,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,849,205 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $294,978,000 after buying an additional 5,178,118 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Lyft by 83,744.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,144,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after buying an additional 3,141,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lyft by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714,935 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

