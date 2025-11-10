Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Satellogic Trading Down 3.3%
NASDAQ SATL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. Satellogic has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $5.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at Satellogic
In other news, CEO Emiliano Kargieman sold 435,956 shares of Satellogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $1,717,666.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,226,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,564.42. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,748,359 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,879 over the last 90 days. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Satellogic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Satellogic has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Satellogic Company Profile
Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.
