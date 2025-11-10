Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

NASDAQ SATL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. Satellogic has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $5.49.

In other news, CEO Emiliano Kargieman sold 435,956 shares of Satellogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $1,717,666.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,226,793 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,564.42. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,748,359 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,879 over the last 90 days. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Satellogic by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,262,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Satellogic by 1,671.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 825,121 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Satellogic during the second quarter worth $351,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Satellogic during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Satellogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Satellogic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Satellogic has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

