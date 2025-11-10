CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, Zacks reports. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 67.30% and a negative net margin of 9.25%.

CarParts.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.63. 443,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.93. CarParts.com has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.42.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarParts.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CarParts.com during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 345.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 53,170 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 56,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on CarParts.com from $0.80 to $0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRTS

About CarParts.com

(Get Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.