CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Releases Earnings Results

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

Shares of CVD Equipment stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.48. 12,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.59 and a beta of 0.95. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

