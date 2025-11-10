American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Trading Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.1950. Approximately 4,393,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,826,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABAT. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Battery Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Battery Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

American Battery Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $555.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of -1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. American Battery Technology had a negative net margin of 902.69% and a negative return on equity of 59.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Battery Technology by 113.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Battery Technology by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,277,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,647,000 after buying an additional 829,609 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Battery Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in American Battery Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Battery Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Battery Technology Company Profile

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

