Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Announces Earnings Results

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08, Zacks reports.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CABA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,957,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,700. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The company has a market cap of $221.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.10. Cabaletta Bio has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 142.9% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,829,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,190,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 740,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 565.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 456,853 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 470.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 190,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 157,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at $148,000.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

