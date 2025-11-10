Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 362.10 and last traded at GBX 360.42, with a volume of 4495805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355.

Worldwide Healthcare Stock Up 1.7%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 342.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 317.06. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.29.

About Worldwide Healthcare

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: WWH).

WWH invests in the global healthcare sector with the objective of achieving a high level of capital growth. WWH invests worldwide in a diversified portfolio of shares in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and related securities in the healthcare sector.

