Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,996,534 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 1,389,191 shares.The stock last traded at $45.8710 and had previously closed at $41.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PZZA

Papa John’s International Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.58%.The business had revenue of $508.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 4,646.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 937.8% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 7,600.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.