West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$80.82 and last traded at C$81.17, with a volume of 24445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$82.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFG shares. Raymond James Financial lowered West Fraser Timber from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$119.00 to C$113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.00.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFG

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

About West Fraser Timber

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$99.41. The firm has a market cap of C$6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.72.

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber CoLtd is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.