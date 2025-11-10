Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.34 and last traded at C$2.27, with a volume of 853034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.11.
Steppe Gold Stock Up 8.1%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$576.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.30.
About Steppe Gold
Steppe Gold Ltd is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in Mongolia. The company’s projects include the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo Project (ATO Project) and Uudam Khundii property in Mongolia.
