Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) Trading 9.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.7610. Approximately 867,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,242,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

ARMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aris Mining from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research raised Aris Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aris Mining in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -539.65 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aris Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aris Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aris Mining by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aris Mining in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

